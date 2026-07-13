Murder of Moseichuk brothers: 16 gunshot wounds found on body of one victim – police

The body of one of the murdered Moseichuk brothers, whose bodies were found in the Poltava region, had 16 gunshot wounds, while the other had five.

This was reported by Andrii Rubel, head of the Kyiv region police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The disappearance of the two brothers became a tragedy for their family. Until the very end, their loved ones hoped to see them alive, but the police, reconstructing the events of those days step by step, established the horrifying truth. The men were abducted, unlawfully detained and then brutally murdered. Their bodies were concealed in a forest belt in the Poltava region.

"From the moment the missing persons report was received, investigators and criminal police officers from the Kyiv region worked continuously. They analysed CCTV footage, tracked vehicle routes, and collected and compared evidence to establish every detail of this particularly serious crime," he said.

Nine suspects in the crime were detained. All of them are servicemen.

"According to the investigation, the crime was motivated by a dispute over a domestic matter that escalated into abduction, unlawful deprivation of liberty and a double murder.

"On the night of 27 June, eight servicemen arrived at the brothers’ home in the Bila Tserkva district. To intimidate them, one of those involved shot the 36-year-old man in the leg. The perpetrators then bound the brothers’ hands and feet, blindfolded them, forcibly placed them in vehicles and, on the organiser’s instructions, took them to another region. There, those involved unlawfully detained the victims until 1 July. On that fateful day, the organiser gave the order to kill the abducted men.

"Law enforcement officers found at least 16 gunshot wounds on the body of one brother and five on the other," Rubel added.

All those involved have been served notices of suspicion and remanded in custody.

Read more: Luchanov, brigade commander of 155th Brigade, was detained in Kyiv

Background

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

On July 13, it was reported that Luchanov had been detained in Kyiv and served with a notice of suspicion.

See more: Dozens of CCTV cameras, route analysis and vehicle checks: Klymenko revealed details of Luchanov’s arrest. PHOTO