Dozens of CCTV cameras, route analysis and vehicle checks: Klymenko revealed details of Luchanov’s arrest. PHOTO

The police have arrested a tenth suspect in the murder of two brothers in the Kyiv region.

This was announced on a Telegram channel by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, the suspect is Stanislav Luchanov, the former commander of the 155th Brigade.

What did Klymenko say?

"A horrific crime. The outcry it caused has sparked a public debate about the behaviour of certain military personnel behind the front lines. It is unacceptable to resolve conflicts using gangster-style methods. And at the same time, it is unacceptable for such incidents to cast a shadow over those who are defending us from a bloodthirsty enemy at the front," the minister emphasised.

According to him, those who commit crimes must understand that punishment is inevitable for all those involved. Operatives, criminal analysts and investigators from the Kyiv Regional Police have examined dozens of CCTV cameras, analysed vehicle routes, identified the cars used and gathered evidence that has enabled them to piece together the chronology of the crime step by step.

Read more: First photo of detained Brigade commander of 155th Brigade, Luchanov

Details of the investigation

"Investigations do not take place live on air; not everything can be discussed straight away. Extensive work has been carried out by the police in conjunction with the prosecutor’s office, and it has yielded results – the arrest of an organised criminal group," explained Klymenko.

He also said that today, the Kyiv Region Police Chief Andrii Rubel and the Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk met with residents of the community where this tragic crime took place. The country’s security begins with security in local communities. This area of work must always be under the personal supervision of police leaders at all levels.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Luchanov, brigade commander of 155th Brigade, was detained in Kyiv

What led up to it

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

Read more: Whereabouts of Commander Luchanov of 155th Mechanised Brigade are currently being established, - ’North’ Operational Command