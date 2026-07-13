First photo of detained Brigade commander of 155th Brigade, Luchanov

Stanislav Luchanov, the commander of the 155th Brigade, whose soldiers are suspected of murdering two brothers in the Kyiv region, has been detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The editorial team has published photos of the arrest.

Read more: Luchanov, brigade commander of 155th Brigade, was detained in Kyiv

What led up to it

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

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