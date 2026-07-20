There were 235 engagements on front line over past 24 hours: Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Lyman sectors remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has been most actively attacking Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Sloviansk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors. A total of 235 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the General Staff’s morning report.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, firing 39 missiles, and carried out 76 air strikes, dropping 222 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 10,761 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,116 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 33 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out three air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 56 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 14 times in the direction of Hoptivka and in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia and Prylipka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the the Lyman sector the enemy attempted to breach our defences 26 times, attacking in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Hrekivka and towards Shyikivka, Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne.

Read more: Russian troops are trying to gain foothold on eastern outskirts of Lyman, - Joint Forces Task Force

On the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 27 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka, and towards Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out two attacks in the vicinity of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and towards Pavlivka.

On Pokrovsk sector our defenders repelled 30 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Toretsk, Shakove, Udachne, Filiia, Hryshyne and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Bilytske, Svitle, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko and Novopidhorodne.

Watch more: Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipilske sector, the occupiers carried out 21 attacks in the Zaliznychne area and towards Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance in the area of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five UAV command posts, one gun, two depots of military transport vehicles and one other key enemy target.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1,600 personnel. Two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 82 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, six air defence systems, nine ground-based robotic systems, 18 missiles, 1,769 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 enemy vehicles and three units of specialist equipment.