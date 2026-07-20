Polish man who stood up for Ukrainian boy was beaten up in Poznań, - media

In the Polish city of Poznań, three men brutally beat a 60-year-old local resident after he stood up for a Ukrainian boy who was being bullied on a tram. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered partial memory loss.

According to Censor.NET, Rzeczpospolita reports this, citing the Poznań police.

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According to Andrzej Borowiak, a spokesperson for the Provincial Police Headquarters, the incident took place on 17 July. Whilst travelling on a tram, three passengers shouted offensive remarks at a Ukrainian boy.

A 60-year-old Polish man decided to intervene and stand up for the child. Following a verbal altercation, the attackers waited until the tram stopped, forcibly dragged the man off the tram and began beating him.

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As a result of the attack, the victim sustained physical injuries and suffered partial memory loss. Due to his memory lapses, he was unable to report the incident to the police straight away. The following day, his wife looked after him, and on the evening of 18 July, the couple went to the police station, where the man filed a report regarding the assault.

The police have already interviewed witnesses, seized CCTV footage from the tram and the stop where the attack took place, and are currently working to identify the three men involved in the assault.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone with information about the attackers or who witnessed the incident to help identify them.