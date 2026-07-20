SCE delegation arrives in Kyiv

A delegation of permanent representatives of OSCE participating States has arrived in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack.

As reported by Censor.NET, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook.

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Visit following attack and position on support

Ruslan Stefanchuk said he had met with the delegation and thanked its members for visiting Ukraine despite the danger. According to him, the representatives of the participating States came to witness the consequences of Russian strikes firsthand and reaffirm their support for Ukraine.

He stressed that support for Ukraine begins with the truth, which must be seen firsthand.

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Calls for pressure on Russia and a stronger Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman said that international organisations, including the OSCE, must adopt strong decisions to protect peace, strengthen security and restore respect for international law.

He also stressed that Ukraine’s security is linked to the security of Europe as a whole and the entire OSCE area. According to him, two key steps are needed: increasing pressure on the aggressor and further strengthening Ukraine.

This includes developing air defence, providing military support and enhancing defence capabilities. He separately called for continued international efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children, hold Russia accountable and use frozen assets to compensate for the damage caused.

Stefanchuk also emphasised the importance of preventing the aggressor state from returning to international organisations until its aggression ends.

In conclusion, he noted that Ukraine has experience in countering modern threats and is ready to share it with its partners.

As a reminder, the OSCE previously said that Russia’s escalating terror against Ukraine’s civilian population indicated the Kremlin’s growing desperation and the failure of its strategic objectives in the war.

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