Drapatyi is frontrunner to replace Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is nevertheless considering dismissing Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi amid mass protests, with Joint Forces Grouping Commander Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi emerging as the leading contender for the post.

Bloomberg reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

The agency’s sources said that Zelenskyy had already begun reviewing potential candidates to replace Syrskyi.

According to one source, the head of state is likely to choose Major General Drapatyi as Syrskyi’s successor. A decision to dismiss the incumbent Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could come within days.

A second source added that no final decision had yet been made and that the list of candidates for the post of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine included 11 people.

Read more: Zelenskyy prepares to sack Syrskyi: Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk among possible successors – Zhelezniak

Background

Mykhailo Drapatyi previously publicly supported Fedorov, saying that the arrival of a new team at the Ministry of Defence had brought an attempt to change approaches within the military system and address problems whose consequences are felt by soldiers and commanders.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. The leading candidates reportedly under consideration to replace him are Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol, Third Army Corps Commander Andrii Biletskyi and Khartiia National Guard Corps Commander Ihor Obolienskyi.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine subsequently said that reports of Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue.

Read more: Public’s views have been heard, situation is being handled professionally – Budanov