186 combat engagements recorded on front: enemy presses in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors, General Staff says

Since the start of Monday, 20 July, 186 combat engagements have taken place on the front.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles and 56 air strikes, dropping 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,595 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops 2,368 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defence Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault. The enemy carried out two air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 40 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Defence Forces strike three Russian tankers, railway bridge and enemy air defence systems – General Staff

Situation in other sectors

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units four times near Tsehelne, Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one assault on Defence Forces’ positions towards Kuryliivka today.

Thirteen attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded in the Lyman sector near Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 23 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka; three more combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: General Staff denies blocking statements by military personnel: no bans on public appearances

Five enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Fedorivka Druha, Nykyforivka, Yurkivka and Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar.

The enemy carried out a total of 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Shevchenko, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Toretske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Myrne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 28 occupiers were eliminated and 20 wounded in this sector today. One enemy artillery system, four vehicles, one piece of special equipment and one electronic warfare station were destroyed. Six enemy artillery systems were damaged. A total of 234 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Two tankers, tugboat, "Svetlyak" patrol ship, oil terminal, "Slavneft-Yanos" refinery and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Oleksandrohrad and Ternove.

Thirteen attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Kosivtseve and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Bilohiria.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds special SCiC HQ meeting: Ukraine must enter August as strong as possible and prepare for Russia’s actions in autumn