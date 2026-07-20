Zelenskyy holds special SCiC HQ meeting: Ukraine must enter August as strong as possible and prepare for Russia’s actions in autumn

On Monday, 20 July, following several days of talks with corps commanders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (SCiC HQ).

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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New format and meeting participants

"For the first time, our main manufacturers of weapons and equipment communicated directly, face to face, with the corps commanders who actually use their products, as well as with Ukraine’s defence and finance ministries and the country’s main special services," the president noted.

The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commanders of the 10th, 11th and 19th Army Corps, Khartiia and Azov, and representatives of Ukraine’s defence sector.

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Priority needs

"Most of the issues were entirely practical, actual battlefield requirements, supply bottlenecks, unresolved procurement issues, the additional funding and supply contracts needed: drones of all types and UGVs, long-range artillery shells needed in virtually every sector where intense fighting is taking place, and other equipment," Zelenskyy said.

Following the meeting, it was agreed that a regular format for such communication between the corps, manufacturers and government agencies would be established under the coordination of the Ministry of Defence and the National Security and Defence Council.

The SCiC HQ also separately discussed specific product defect rates identified during their use by combat units.

"It is important that manufacturers hear this feedback and promptly correct what needs to be fixed. I have scheduled meetings with other corps commanders for tomorrow: feedback must come from the entire corps system of the Defence Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Adjustments to defence strategy

The president added that he would continue determining what adjustments should be made to Ukraine’s defence strategy and which priorities in production and deliveries to the troops should be implemented as quickly as possible. In particular, he noted that there were many issues concerning air defence and, accordingly, tasks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ukraine’s diplomatic corps as a whole.

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Preparing for autumn

"I am grateful to everyone today for their openness, sincerity and substantive contributions. Ukraine must enter August as strong as possible and prepare for various scenarios and Russian actions in the autumn," Zelenskyy stressed.

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