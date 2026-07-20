2 940 55
Zelenskyy met with Prokopenko (Redis): We are working to ensure further prisoner exchanges. PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s ‘Azov’ Brigade.
The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
What do we know?
"A very substantive conversation with Denys Prokopenko. Thank you for your consistently well-prepared work and attention to detail. It is important that all adjustments to our strategy for defending Ukraine are clearly calculated and verified. We are also working to ensure that further prisoner exchanges take place. We remember our people," the president wrote.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the General Staff emphasised that media reports regarding Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue, and that he and Hnatov were continuing to carry out their duties.
- MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claims that Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Syrskyi: possible successors include Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolenskyi and Horbatiuk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password