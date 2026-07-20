Zelenskyy met with Prokopenko (Redis): We are working to ensure further prisoner exchanges. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s ‘Azov’ Brigade.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

What do we know?

"A very substantive conversation with Denys Prokopenko. Thank you for your consistently well-prepared work and attention to detail. It is important that all adjustments to our strategy for defending Ukraine are clearly calculated and verified. We are also working to ensure that further prisoner exchanges take place. We remember our people," the president wrote.

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