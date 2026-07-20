Logistics facilities and an oil depot in the Moscow region have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has confirmed that the Defence Forces have carried out precision strikes on targets in the Moscow Oblast of the Russian Federation.

He reported on the successful operations via his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What did Zelenskyy say?

"The Moscow region. Our long-range strikes on logistics facilities and an oil depot have yielded results. I would like to thank the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Intelligence Forces, the Missile Forces and Artillery, and the Special Operations Forces. The distance to the targets from our border is over 400 kilometres. Two tankers belonging to the shadow fleet and four dry cargo ships have also been struck in the Black Sea," he emphasised.

Read more: Massive drone attack on Moscow region: one of Wildberries’ largest warehouses hit. VIDEO

According to him, Ukraine is responding appropriately to every Russian strike on our cities and communities.

"This war must be brought to an end, and this is only possible by increasing pressure on the sole cause of this war – Russia," the head of state added.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated a massive drone attack on the Moscow region: one of Wildberries’ largest warehouses was hit.

Later, the media reported that at least five fires had been recorded in the Moscow region following the night-time attack.

Read more: Ukrainian drones turned Wildberries logistics centre near Moscow into blaze: USF has designated Russian logistics facilities as legitimate targets. VIDEOS