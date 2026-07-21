Russian FPV drones kill their own assault troops for refusing to advance – Trehubov

Russian forces use FPV drones against their own assault groups if they refuse to obey orders or stray from their assigned route during attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), said this during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, the occupation command effectively forces infantry troops to advance by threatening them with strikes from their own drones.

"They are driven to their deaths, with the UAV used as a blocking detachment. In other words, if you stray from the assigned route, your own drone will kill you," Trehubov said.

He noted that despite heavy losses, the Russian command continues to exploit its numerical advantage in manpower. According to him, the occupying forces constantly attempt to advance in small groups, seeking to convert their manpower into territorial gains before the end of the summer campaign.

"Since there are quite a lot of Russians and they want to stay alive, they keep crawling forward in small groups, constantly attempting to infiltrate, trying to use this manpower before the end of the summer campaign and convert it into a few kilometres," the Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson added.

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