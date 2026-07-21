Russia has struck Zaporizhzhia again: fires have broken out
Russian troops have once again shelled Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.
An attack on the city and fires at the warehouses
According to the official, the attack caused a fire in the warehouse premises.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
What is known about the attack and the warning?
Before the strike, the Air Force had warned of jet drones heading towards the city.
Explosions were heard in various parts of Zaporizhzhia, and smoke was also seen.
It was previously reported that, earlier that morning, Russian troops attacked the town with guided aerial bombs. Three people were killed and a further 13 were injured as a result of the strike.
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