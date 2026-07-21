Rescue operations are ongoing following KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two people have already been killed, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

A rescue operation is currently underway in Zaporizhzhia at the sites of Russian air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The death toll has risen

According to him, unfortunately, two deaths have been confirmed so far.

"There are injured people. The Russians attacked an ordinary high-rise block. Flats from the first to the seventh floor are on fire. All emergency services are working at the scene – rescue workers and medics have been deployed – and are doing everything they can to help people," the message states.

Read more: Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person has died, and houses are on fire (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS











According to Zelenskyy, there were also strikes on Kherson today using KABs and various types of drones, including FPV drones. Two people were injured and, sadly, one person has died.

Strike on Odesa

In addition, the enemy attacked Odesa and the surrounding region.

"The Russians launched a missile strike on a public park. They also attacked the city with jet-powered drones. A four-storey residential block and cars were damaged. Two people were injured. Three residential blocks in the region were damaged," the head of state emphasised.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa: residential building damaged, two people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Pressure must be brought to bear on Russia

According to Zelenskyy, it is important that partners continue to support Ukraine.

"The adoption of the 21st sanctions package by the European Union is essential, as is support for our defence. And it is very important that requests for weapons from the military units, for means of countering the Russians – everything we have discussed with the military and government officials – are supplied by manufacturers as quickly as possible. Anything that helps to protect lives must be delivered as soon as possible," he concluded.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: one person was killed and houses are on fire.