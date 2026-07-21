Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi dismissed – Sternenko

Oleksandr Syrskyi has been dismissed as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko wrote this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Syrskyi is no longer Commander-in-Chief," he wrote.

The Ukraine Context Telegram channel, which is close to the President’s Office, also wrote this. There has been no official confirmation of the dismissal yet.

Read more: Syrskyi’s fate has been decided, only question is who will succeed him, - The Guardian

Background

Earlier, the General Staff said media reports about Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue and that he and Hnatov continued to perform their duties.

For his part, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claimed that Zelenskyy was preparing to dismiss Syrskyi, with Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk among his possible successors.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Prokopenko, commander of the Azov 1st Corps of the National Guard; Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Obolienskyi, commander of the Khartiia 2nd Corps of the National Guard; Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and others.

Read more: Logistics Forces Command confirmed Syrskyi’s role in Fedorov’s resignation, then deleted post – Sternenko