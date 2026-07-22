Drapatyi on Skybiuk’s appointment as Chief of General Staff: ’Commander who can be trusted in difficult circumstances’

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi welcomed the President’s decision to appoint Ihor Skybiuk as Chief of the General Staff.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"I have assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Major General Ihor Skybiuk, former commander of the Airborne Forces, will serve as Chief of the General Staff in my team. I thank the President of Ukraine for supporting this decision," he said.

Drapatyi on Skybiuk

"We met Ihor Skybiuk in 2022 in southern Ukraine, when we were directing the operation to liberate the Kherson region from a single command post. Since then, I have known him as a commander who can be trusted in difficult circumstances and whose decisions, experience and personal principles can be relied upon.

During his command of the Airborne Forces, strong commanders have emerged, including Oleh Apostol, Dmytro Voloshyn, Yevhen Lasiichuk, Sviatoslav Zaiets, Emil Ishkulov, Andrii Tkachuk and many others," said the new commander-in-chief.

According to Drapatyi, Zelenskyy has set clear objectives: to continue and intensify offensive operations across all domains, to plan new operations behind enemy lines, to develop the military and its technology, and to build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

See more: Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

On 22 July, Skibyuk was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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Read more: Army is strong and trusts Drapatyi, command is in safe hands, - Budanov