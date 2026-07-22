72 per cent of Ukrainians do not support Fedorov’s resignation, whilst 55 per cent support Syrskyi’s dismissal, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Over 70 per cent of Ukrainian citizens do not support the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from his post as Minister of Defence. Meanwhile, 55 per cent support the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief.

According to Censor.NET, this is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the ‘Rating’ sociological group.

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Fedorov’s resignation

"72 per cent of Ukrainians did not support the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister, whilst 5 per cent did. A further 17 per cent said they were indifferent, and 6 per cent chose the option ‘difficult to answer’," the study states.

Syrskyi’s dismissal

At the same time, over half of those surveyed (55 per cent) supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fifteen per cent opposed the dismissal. A further 19 per cent said they were indifferent to the issue, whilst the remainder (11 per cent) chose the ‘difficult to answer’ option.

Read more: Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov most, - "Rating" poll

Methodology

The survey was conducted on 20–21 July. A total of 1,000 respondents were interviewed.

The margin of error for the survey, with a confidence level of 0.95, is no more than 3.1 per cent.

Read more: Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO