Russia limits fuel supplies to troops after Ukrainian refinery strikes: up to 20 litres are allocated per vehicle per day – Russian media

Russian troops have begun complaining of severe petrol and diesel shortages caused by Ukrainian Defence Forces strikes on Russian oil refineries. Some units have already introduced fuel rationing, limiting vehicles to no more than 20 litres per day.

Russian media, including The Moscow Times, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to a Russian serviceman cited by the media, while fuel was previously allocated based on units’ needs, strict restrictions are now in place.

"The petrol situation is a complete disaster. Everyone is receiving very little. There is a catastrophic shortage of petrol," the publication quoted him as saying.

Other servicemen also reported reduced supplies. One mobilised soldier estimated that deliveries had fallen by around 30%. According to him, the restrictions have affected not only combat vehicles but also vehicles used to transport ammunition and food.

A serviceman deployed in the Zaporizhzhia sector said that positions now receive only 10–15 litres of petrol instead of 20. As a result, personnel have to walk about 11 kilometres to deliver water, food and other essential supplies.

Read more: Ukraine’s long-range strikes have forced Russia to import fuel, more Russians want war to end – Zelenskyy

The publication’s sources also claimed that they increasingly had to buy fuel from local residents for 200–300 roubles per litre or source it from other regions. They also complained about the quality of petrol supplied by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian pro-war bloggers and volunteers collecting aid for the occupying forces have also reported fuel problems. According to them, the petrol shortage is already hampering deliveries to the front.

Russian authorities previously attributed the fuel shortage to Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries. As a result of attacks in 2026, several major refineries temporarily reduced or completely suspended oil processing, cutting fuel supplies to Russia’s domestic market.

Read more: Putin acknowledges "certain problems with petroleum products" in Russia due to Ukrainian strikes but threatens "reciprocal responses"