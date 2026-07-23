Kallas on EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia: We are hitting Putin where it "hurts" most

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, provided details on the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

She posted about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to Kallas, the new package of sanctions against Russia, agreed upon by EU countries, includes broad measures targeting the financial system, the military-industrial complex, and the energy sector, which support Russia’s war economy.

"We are hitting Putin where it hurts most: cutting off the financial lifelines he relies on to sustain his war. This is not the end of the road on sanctions. We are already working on the next steps. The EU must be ready to respond to any further Russian escalation," she noted.

Read more: Von der Leyen welcomed 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia

Details

Kallas said that the sanctions list contains a total of 218 entries.

"We’ve hit more than a hundred banks and crypto operators, over 40 shadow fleet vessels, and several oil refineries in Russia and Belarus... We are also responding to Russia’s relentless attacks on civilians, infrastructure and cultural heritage by listing more than 50 military-industrial entities, including key actors involved in the production of Russia's long-range drones," she said.

Read more: EU ambassadors have reached agreement on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

What preceded it

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had reached an agreement on a package of sanctions against Russia, which Greece had previously blocked.