EU ambassadors have reached agreement on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

EU ambassadors have reached an agreement on a package of sanctions against Russia that Greece had previously blocked.

An EU diplomat told Suspilne about this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The technical work is currently being finalized, and the written procedure for final approval will begin this afternoon," he said.

Read more: Support for new sanctions against Russia is waning in EU, - Lithuanian Presidential Advisor Matulionis

What preceded it?

On Monday 13 July, EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the adoption of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, gave assurances that this could happen on 15 July.

One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in the review of the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.

Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. The package is currently being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.

According to media reports, the EU was unable to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia due to Greece's position.

Read more: "Almost like Hungary before": Greece has become main opponent of adoption of 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media