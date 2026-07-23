No need to contact TCRs: Ukraine introduces new procedure for voluntary enlistment under mobilisation

Ukraine has introduced new enlistment rules for volunteers, meaning they no longer need to contact Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). They can now complete the enlistment process directly through their chosen military unit.

The Kyiv City Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Under the new rules, military unit commanders have been authorised to issue referrals for military medical examinations independently. Once such a referral has been issued, the volunteer cannot be forcibly mobilised for at least five days.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv: Mobilization methods need to be improved

How the mechanism will work

Under the new enlistment rules, volunteers must:

Choose a vacancy and undergo an interview. Receive approval from the military unit. Submit an application to the commander expressing their wish to serve. Obtain a referral for a military medical examination. Undergo the military medical examination. Report to the military unit to complete their enlistment. Undergo basic military training if necessary.

The new mechanism applies to volunteers joining the military under mobilisation. The existing enlistment procedure remains in effect for contract service members.

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