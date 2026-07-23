Trump-aligned blogger Loomer interviews Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Laura Loomer, an influential Trump-aligned US blogger, conducted an in-depth interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She recently arrived in Ukraine.

She announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Interview announcement

"I just interviewed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace in Ukraine. No questions were off limits, and I didn’t pull any punches. Full interview coming soon!" Loomer wrote.

Watch more: Ukraine to jointly produce Patriot interceptors with Raytheon – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Visit to Ukraine

US blogger Laura Loomer had previously consistently supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, called Ukrainians "Nazis," criticised the Ukrainian president and other officials, waged information campaigns against Ukrainian media, and spread Russian propaganda narratives.

However, she recently changed her position, saying that she had been "deceived" by Russian propaganda. Loomer now sharply criticises Russia and supports Ukraine.

Loomer said that her visit to Ukraine had helped her debunk several falsehoods that she had previously believed to be true.

Watch more: Zelenskyy gave an interview to American journalist Ben Shapiro. VIDEO