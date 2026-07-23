Ukraine to jointly produce Patriot interceptors with Raytheon – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a Raytheon team led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The president noted that Raytheon is a very strong defence company and that Ukraine has long used its systems to protect its people from brutal Russian attacks.

"I am grateful for the company’s readiness to take our partnership to an even higher level, with Ukraine jointly producing some of the most crucial air defence assets, Patriot interceptors, with Raytheon. President Trump and I discussed this in Ankara, and now is the time to move forward in this direction," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Poland is not yet ready to transfer new Patriot missiles to Ukraine, - Tusk

Other areas of partnership

The parties also discussed other areas of partnership involving non-offensive military equipment.

"Our teams, at the government level and in the private sector, will remain in contact to finalise everything. I thank the United States for supporting Ukraine," the president added.

Read more: Ukraine to receive PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from US in coming days, Zelenskyy says