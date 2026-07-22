Laura Loomer, an influential American blogger with close ties to Donald Trump, has stated that her visit to Ukraine helped her to debunk a number of lies that she had previously believed to be true.

She reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed her visit to Kyiv.

Lumer replied that she had already managed to debunk "so many lies simply by coming to Ukraine".

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"I can’t wait to publish all my videos so that people can see what I’ve seen. Most of what I believed about Ukraine before this trip turned out to be either distorted or only half-true. I’m glad to be staying here for a while longer to continue uncovering the truth during my fact-finding mission.

It really brings home just how much Russian propaganda is present in the American media.

Perhaps it is time for members of the US Congress to hold hearings on Russian propaganda and how it is being used to stir up social chaos in the United States," she emphasised.

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The blogger also visited one of the capital’s McDonald’s restaurants, which has been damaged on multiple occasions by Russian strikes.

"Such attacks on ordinary places where families have dinner, students meet up and workers grab a quick bite to eat send a clear message. Russia is not an ally of the US or the West. By striking at symbols of the Western presence and peaceful life, as well as at American businesses, Moscow is demonstrating its contempt for the very idea of a prosperous, Western-oriented Ukraine. ...

Nothing speaks louder than eating at a McDonald’s with smashed windows during a Russian ballistic attack. It makes you appreciate even more that you are American, and rethink your own attitude towards US support for Ukraine.

"What is happening in Ukraine today could well happen in the United States in the near future if we do not stop communism and the emergence of a multipolar world," said Lumer.

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