Russia launched nearly 1,700 drones, over 1,630 guided bombs and 95 missiles at Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian towns and villages using drones, aerial bombs and various types of missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What the occupiers used

According to the president, over the course of this week the Russians used almost 1,700 drones, over 1,630 aerial bombs and 95 missiles of various types against Ukraine, more than half of which were ballistic missiles.

"Every day we are working with our partners to ensure our soldiers have the means to counter these strikes. We need to thwart Russia’s reliance on ballistic terror. And that is why it is so important that anti-ballistic missile systems arrive on time. Every interceptor missile is literally helping to save lives right now, provided it is here, in Ukrainian systems, rather than in our partners’ warehouses. Thank you to everyone who is helping in this way," Zelenskyy emphasised.

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Russia’s night-time strikes on Ukraine

"All the necessary services are on the scene where a strike drone hit residential buildings in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, one person has died and nine others have been injured, including two children. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. Units of the State Emergency Service are continuing to extinguish a fire at a standard DIY store in Kryvyi Rih," the President noted.

He recalled that, in total, the Russians launched 8 missiles and 136 drones of various types at Ukraine last night. Many targets were successfully intercepted, but, unfortunately, not all of them.

The regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv, as well as Kyiv, came under enemy attack. The capital was struck by a ballistic missile, leaving three people injured.

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