Kosiniak-Kamys after Russian strike on Kyiv: Free world’s response should not be war fatigue, but even greater determination in countering Russian Federation

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called on the world to show even greater resolve in countering Russian terror.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The Fight Against Russian Terrorism

He noted that the Russians had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight. The attack caused fires and destruction in several districts of the Ukrainian capital.

"The free world's response cannot be war fatigue, but only even greater determination in the fight against Russian terror," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that Poles never wake up to the sound of sirens and explosions. That is why we are strengthening our own defenses, supporting Ukraine—which is wearing down the Kremlin’s military forces—and developing strategic alliances within NATO and the European Union," he added.

See more: Russian night-time ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: three people injured. PHOTOS

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