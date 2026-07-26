Kosiniak-Kamys after Russian strike on Kyiv: Free world’s response should not be war fatigue, but even greater determination in countering Russian Federation
Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called on the world to show even greater resolve in countering Russian terror.
He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
The Fight Against Russian Terrorism
He noted that the Russians had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight. The attack caused fires and destruction in several districts of the Ukrainian capital.
"The free world's response cannot be war fatigue, but only even greater determination in the fight against Russian terror," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure that Poles never wake up to the sound of sirens and explosions. That is why we are strengthening our own defenses, supporting Ukraine—which is wearing down the Kremlin’s military forces—and developing strategic alliances within NATO and the European Union," he added.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on the night of July 26 in Kyiv, explosions were heard during an air raid alert triggered by the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- Later, it became known that there had been fires in three districts of the city.
- According to the Air Force, an Kh-59 missile, 5 out of 7 "Iskander" missiles, and 104 enemy UAVs were shot down.
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