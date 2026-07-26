Russian night-time ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: three people injured. PHOTOS
Three people were injured as a result of a night-time enemy attack on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
What did the enemy target?
As reported, on the night of 26 July, Russian forces launched another strike on the capital using ballistic missiles. The attack caused damage to buildings in the Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
There are casualties
According to law enforcement officials, three people – a woman and two men – were injured in the Solomyanskyi district. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary treatment.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports that one person has been hospitalised.
Consequences
An office building, warehouses and cars have been damaged in the city.
- Investigative and operational teams, police bomb disposal experts, rescue workers and other relevant services are working at the scenes.
- Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression and recording yet another war crime against the civilian population.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on the night of 26 July, explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert following a threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that fires had broken out in three districts of the city.
- According to the Air Force, an Kh-59 missile, 5 out of 7 ‘Iskander’ missiles and 104 enemy UAVs were shot down.\
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