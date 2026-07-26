Russian night-time ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: three people injured. PHOTOS

Three people were injured as a result of a night-time enemy attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy target?

As reported, on the night of 26 July, Russian forces launched another strike on the capital using ballistic missiles. The attack caused damage to buildings in the Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

See more: Consequences of Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: warehouse has burnt down and there is damage. PHOTOS

There are casualties

According to law enforcement officials, three people – a woman and two men – were injured in the Solomyanskyi district. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary treatment.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports that one person has been hospitalised.

Consequences

An office building, warehouses and cars have been damaged in the city.











Investigative and operational teams, police bomb disposal experts, rescue workers and other relevant services are working at the scenes.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression and recording yet another war crime against the civilian population.

Watch more: All fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time strike on Kyiv have been extinguished, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

What led up to this?