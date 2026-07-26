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"Ukraine’s position is stronger than ever since start of war," - Stubb after speaking with Zelenskyy
The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reported on a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasising that Ukraine is ready for peace.
Stubb wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Ukraine is ready for peace
"I had a good conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the way forward," said Stubb
He emphasised that Ukraine’s position is stronger than at any time since the start of the war.
"Ongoing support from our partners is crucial to maintaining momentum. Ukraine is ready for peace," Stubb emphasised.
Negotiations
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously stated that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US and Russia should take place before autumn
- According to Zelenskyy, he is prepared to sign a peace agreement with the Russian Federation in the Oval Office or at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
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