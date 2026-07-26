"Ukraine’s position is stronger than ever since start of war," - Stubb after speaking with Zelenskyy

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reported on a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasising that Ukraine is ready for peace.

Stubb wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine is ready for peace

"I had a good conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the way forward," said Stubb

He emphasised that Ukraine’s position is stronger than at any time since the start of the war.

"Ongoing support from our partners is crucial to maintaining momentum. Ukraine is ready for peace," Stubb emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed defense cooperation: We are preparing to conclude important agreements soon

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