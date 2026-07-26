Ukraine and US have discussed air ceasefire; proposals will be passed on to Russia, – Reuters

Ukrainian and US officials discussed the possibility of an air ceasefire. They plan to present the proposals they have drawn up to the Russian side as part of a new round of peace initiatives aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, citing a Ukrainian source, according to Censor.NET.

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The source reported that Ukraine had previously approached Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with proposals for a ceasefire, but these were rejected.

However, some officials believe that the pressure on the Russian economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes could soften Putin’s stance.

This week, Zelenskyy spoke with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding the prospects of resuming peace talks with Russia and stated that Ukrainian and American officials may meet in the United States in the coming days.

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