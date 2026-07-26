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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 26 July: air raid alerts in number of regions
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 26 July.
This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movements of enemy drones
At 18:26 – an UAV heading south towards the Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea.
At 18:35 – Kharkiv region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards the village of Barvinkove.
At 18:36 – A UAV heading for Mykolaiv.
At 18:39 – A UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south. A UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading south.
At 18:47 – UAV heading for Sumy from the north.
At 18:51 – UAV heading for the village of Parafiivka in the Chernihiv region from the north. UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region, heading south.
During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!
- We previously reported that a Russian UAV equipped with a video camera attacked an ATB supermarket in Chernihiv, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
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