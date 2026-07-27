Airfields, oil refineries, and FSB bases: Over past week, SSU struck number of targets in Russia and occupied Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine continues its systematic campaign to undermine the Russian Federation’s military and economic potential, as approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Last week, SSU fighters successfully struck military facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure, air defense systems, logistics, and maritime targets belonging to the aggressor state.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the SSU, the following targets, among others, were struck:

Military infrastructure and air defense

The "Belbek" military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea—the "Nebo-U" long-range radar station was struck.

The "Saky" military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea—a fuel and lubricants storage tank was struck.

The 92N6E "Grave Stone" multifunctional radar station and its antenna tower, which are part of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system (Rostov-on-Don).

The "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system and the "Pole-21" electronic warfare system (Rostov-on-Don) were destroyed.

UAV depots and workshops in the village of Malynivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and in Yany Kapu in Crimea.

Watch more: Belgorod came under massive drone attack: buildings belonging to FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs are believed to have been hit. VIDEO

Maritime targets and military logistics

A Project 12418 "Molniya" missile boat in the Caspian Sea.

Two cargo ships subject to international sanctions and used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia were struck.

Fuel and energy infrastructure

The oil production platform at the Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea—a facility that is a key component of Russia’s energy infrastructure—has been struck.

The "Subkhankulovo" Linear Production Dispatching Station (Republic of Bashkortostan)—long-range SSU drones traveled approximately 1,350 km and struck the tank farm at the oil pumping station.

The "Novospasky" mini-refinery (Ulyanovsk Oblast)—SSU drones traveled approximately 900 km. As a result of the strike, the facility’s tank farm caught fire.

"1st Plant" mini-refinery (Kaluga Oblast) — another Russian fuel infrastructure facility that supplies petroleum products for the aggressor’s military machinery.

Read more: "Defenses failed": Special Operations Forces drones penetrated anti-drone nets at Tyumen Oil Refinery

Occupiers’ command posts

The coordination center and deployment site for Russian FSB personnel in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Thirteen SSU drones struck the target. According to preliminary estimates, there may have been about 100 FSB personnel on the premises.

Deployment sites of the Russian FSB in the settlements of Shchaslyvtseve (temporarily occupied territory) in the Kherson region and Yurivka in the Donetsk region.