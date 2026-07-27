Iran has no right to play victim – Sybiha described Tehran’s threats against Ukraine as unfounded

Iran’s threats against Ukraine are unjustified and unfounded.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He pointed out that the regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, fuelling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have been killing Ukrainians since 2022.

"Iran has no right to play the victim, let alone justify its threats with absurd references to the UN Charter. Through its statements, Iran is also attempting to divert attention from Russia’s acts of terror against civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which threaten global food security. But this will not succeed," Sibiga emphasises.

According to him, Russia’s attacks on freedom of navigation will be the focus of today’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We expect a decisive response from the international community," the Ukrainian minister concluded.

Read more: Russia may feign diplomacy to derail new sanctions decisions by Ukraine’s allies, - Sybiha

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