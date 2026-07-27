Iran has no right to play victim – Sybiha described Tehran’s threats against Ukraine as unfounded
Iran’s threats against Ukraine are unjustified and unfounded.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
He pointed out that the regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, fuelling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have been killing Ukrainians since 2022.
"Iran has no right to play the victim, let alone justify its threats with absurd references to the UN Charter. Through its statements, Iran is also attempting to divert attention from Russia’s acts of terror against civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which threaten global food security. But this will not succeed," Sibiga emphasises.
According to him, Russia’s attacks on freedom of navigation will be the focus of today’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
"We expect a decisive response from the international community," the Ukrainian minister concluded.
What led up to it?
- Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the attack caused an explosion on board the vessel, resulting in the death of one seafarer and the injury of another.
- Tehran emphasised that this constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and described the incident as an "act of aggression" that could further "fan the flames of war and cause them to spread".
- Later, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally of the attack on the Iranian vessel.
- Zelenskyy, for his part, emphasised that Iran has, in effect, already entered the war against Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password