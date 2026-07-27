Zelenskyy’s meeting with British Prime Minister Bernam has begun, - Office of President
The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Bernam, has begun.
Serhiy Nikiforov, the press secretary to the President of Ukraine, told journalists this, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Initial details
"The meeting with Andy Bernam is taking place right now," said Nikiforov.
No further details are known at this stage.
What led up to it?
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