Czech Republic Will Draw on Ukraine’s Experience in Countering Drones and Air Defense, - General Staff

The Czech Republic plans to incorporate Ukrainian combat experience into the development of its own armed forces. This primarily concerns air defence, counter-drone measures, and the modernisation of its land forces and cyber forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing České Noviny, this was stated by Miroslav Glaváč, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.

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According to him, he will hold a video conference this week with the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Skybiuk. During the conversation, the parties are to identify the main areas for further exchange of experience between the Ukrainian and Czech military.

"The conduct of war is constantly evolving, and we cannot remain mute, deaf and blind," emphasised Glaváč.

He explained that the Czech Republic aims to draw on Ukraine’s experience to develop its own drone defence system and strengthen its air defence capabilities. In addition, the cooperation will cover issues relating to the tactics of ground forces and the development of cyber capabilities.

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Last week, the Chief of the Czech General Staff also held talks with the Ukrainian ambassador and the military attaché. The Ukrainian side put forward its proposals regarding further support, particularly in the field of air defence, as well as the provision of daily rations and other necessary supplies to the military.

The head of the agency emphasised that the final decision on providing aid to Ukraine would be taken by the Czech Government. The army will simply forward the relevant proposals to the Minister of Defence for further consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.