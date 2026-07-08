Babis’ government announced Czech Republic’s contributions to PURL for Ukraine for first time

The Czech government will redirect funds from certain projects to the PURL initiative, under which U.S. weapons are being purchased for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Petr Matinka said before leaving for the NATO summit.

CT24 reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

This is the first time that Prime Minister Babiš 's government will provide military aid to Ukraine.

"We are currently considering redirecting certain projects—which are mandated to be funded from our budget for the benefit of Ukraine—to this PURL program," said the Czech foreign minister.

According to the publication, Mácinka is expected to announce a change in the Czech position at a dinner for NATO and Ukrainian foreign ministers to be held today.

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President Petr Pavel endorsed this message from the government.

"The Czech Republic was already one of the few countries that had not signed on to this process at all. So if that happens now, it is certainly a positive sign," he explained.

What happened before that?

As a reminder, Prime Minister Babiš previously stated that the Czech Republic would not block the €70 billion aid package for Ukraine, but would not take on any new financial obligations either.

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