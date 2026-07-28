Russia struck Liberian-flagged civilian vessel in Black Sea

Russian occupiers struck a civilian vessel in the Black Sea on 28 July.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on vessel with no crew aboard

The attack hit a Liberian-flagged vessel that was at anchor with no crew or cargo aboard.

"As a result of another cynical enemy attack in the Black Sea, a Liberian-flagged civilian vessel that was at anchor with no crew or cargo aboard was hit," Kiper reported.

According to him, smoke was observed on the vessel after the strike. The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The regional governor also noted that the vessel had already been damaged twice in previous attacks.

Read more: Propane tanker en route to Reni was struck off coast of Romania

Threat to maritime corridor

Kiper stressed that such strikes demonstrate Russia’s attempts to disrupt the operation of Ukraine’s maritime corridor.

The UN Security Council previously held an emergency meeting on 27 July over a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The meeting focused primarily on strikes against Black Sea ports, civilian vessels and grain infrastructure. According to the UN, these attacks already pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to global food security.

Watch more: Maritime drones struck Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda" in Black Sea, – SSU. VIDEO