HACC upholds SAPO claim: proceeds from sale of former Justice Ministry official’s Range Rover to be recovered as state revenue

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted a claim filed by the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and ordered more than UAH 909,000 in proceeds from the sale of a car previously recognised as an unjustified asset to be recovered as state revenue.

This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"On 27 July 2026, a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court issued a ruling in a case brought by a SAPO prosecutor against V. A. Kirienko, the former head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and his close relative," the post reads.

Read more: Lexus and four properties: HACC has confiscated assets of former tax official’s family from Sumy region

The court recognised as an unjustified asset UAH 909,600 in proceeds from the sale in September 2024 of a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for UAH 4.2 million. The vehicle had previously been recognised as an unjustified asset, and its value had been recovered as state revenue.

Under the court ruling, more than UAH 909,000 in proceeds from the sale of the vehicle will be recovered from the defendants as state revenue in equal shares: UAH 454,800 from each.

Read more: Supreme Court upholds legality of confiscating UAH 1.8 million from Zhuk, head of division at Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime

The prosecutor’s claim was based on materials collected jointly with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.