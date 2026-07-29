Powerful signal for Europe, - Zelenskyy on US sanctions bill against Russia

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sanctions bill against Russia initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham will not only increase pressure on the aggressor country but will also send a clear signal to European partners and provide strong support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president made these remarks following a closed-door meeting with senators from the Republican and Democratic parties at the U.S. Capitol, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions against Russia

"We are very grateful to the senators, and we are very grateful for this discussion. The discussion was in-depth regarding how to help Ukraine, and we are grateful that this bill is so important," Zelenskyy said in remarks to reporters.

According to the president, sanctions and pressure on Russia are crucial not only in terms of limiting the Russian Federation’s ability to finance the war.

"Sanctions and pressure on Russia are very important, and they really do make a difference… It’s not just about money—about how Russia is financing this war—but it’s also a strong signal to Europe, a strong signal to Ukraine, and a strong show of support for our people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It was previously reported that the U.S. Senate took the first step toward imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran: Zelenskyy was present during the vote.

Read more: "Your days of war are numbered": US Senate has explained how new sanctions will force Putin to negotiating table

The Graham-Blumenthal Bill

The Graham-Blumenthal Bill (Sanctioning Russia Act) is a bipartisan initiative by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aimed at significantly increasing economic pressure on Russia and its trading partners. Following Graham’s death, his co-authors continue to push the bill forward.

Key provisions of the bill: