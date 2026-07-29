Powerful signal for Europe, - Zelenskyy on US sanctions bill against Russia
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sanctions bill against Russia initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham will not only increase pressure on the aggressor country but will also send a clear signal to European partners and provide strong support for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president made these remarks following a closed-door meeting with senators from the Republican and Democratic parties at the U.S. Capitol, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."
Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions against Russia
"We are very grateful to the senators, and we are very grateful for this discussion. The discussion was in-depth regarding how to help Ukraine, and we are grateful that this bill is so important," Zelenskyy said in remarks to reporters.
According to the president, sanctions and pressure on Russia are crucial not only in terms of limiting the Russian Federation’s ability to finance the war.
"Sanctions and pressure on Russia are very important, and they really do make a difference… It’s not just about money—about how Russia is financing this war—but it’s also a strong signal to Europe, a strong signal to Ukraine, and a strong show of support for our people," Zelenskyy emphasized.
It was previously reported that the U.S. Senate took the first step toward imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran: Zelenskyy was present during the vote.
The Graham-Blumenthal Bill
The Graham-Blumenthal Bill (Sanctioning Russia Act) is a bipartisan initiative by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aimed at significantly increasing economic pressure on Russia and its trading partners. Following Graham’s death, his co-authors continue to push the bill forward.
Key provisions of the bill:
- the imposition of sanctions against the leadership of the Russian Federation, state-owned banks, the energy sector, and the so-called "shadow fleet";
- granting the U.S. president the authority to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to purchase significant volumes of Russian oil, gas, and other energy resources. The initial version called for a 500% tariff, but following negotiations, the document was amended to a maximum of 100%;
- The law provides for the president to temporarily defer the imposition of certain sanctions or tariffs if it is in the national interest of the United States.
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