Russia is preparing campaign in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk area and is attempting to break through defences near Kostiantynivka, - DeepState

The enemy continues to exert pressure on Kostiantynivka, making constant attempts to infiltrate the area.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

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The enemy is attempting to gain a foothold in the city

In particular, it is noted that attempts are continuing to gain a foothold in the city itself, in order to build up infantry forces to increase their advantage and control over the area.

"One of the main objectives remains the attempt to take control of the part of the city between the settlements of Illinivka and Novodmytrivka. If the enemy manages to occupy the latter, the entire force defending the city of Chasiv Yar will be at risk of encirclement. Logistics to the area have long been complicated, as the enemy holds air superiority thanks to a large number of drones," the report states.

It is also noted that, given the pressure being exerted on Kostiantynivka by infantry, the enemy is simultaneously using artillery and KABs to destroy the city. However, the entire surrounding conurbation is also suffering; in particular, the settlements of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and Druzhkivka are also gradually being reduced to ruins due to constant shelling. It is currently extremely dangerous to be there.

"It is worth mentioning separately the section stretching roughly from Yampil to Minkivka. The enemy is intensifying pressure on the positions of the Defence Forces, whilst Ukrainian commanders are preparing for a resumption of assault operations, identifying this section as the next main direction of attack following the occupation of Kostiantynivka. At present, the enemy is using artillery to clear potential routes for their advance, destroying minefields. There are constant infiltrations and attempts to probe the area for weak spots, which, unfortunately, do exist. In particular, the enemy has identified opportunities to press forward in the Ozerne and Kryva Luka areas; however, the Defence Forces are doing everything possible through joint efforts to prevent the enemy from penetrating deep into the territory. Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka are priority targets in this area. "Enemy drones are actively targeting logistics operations," DeepState emphasises.

Read more: Russian troops advanced near Artilne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Fighting for Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

As noted, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are being razed to the ground through the constant use of KABs, rocket artillery, Shaheds and FPV drones, which fly through the streets hunting down people and vehicles, selecting targets at random.

At night, the explosions simply do not stop, particularly due to the enemy’s use of multiple launch rocket systems, which are gradually reducing the cities to ruins.

"Unfortunately, the Katsaps have fire control extending approximately 40 km inland from the Luhansk-Donetsk front line, which poses a major threat to any movement. The Sloviansk-Kramatorsk conurbation is gradually becoming an isolated area, which will soon only be accessible in cases of critical necessity for combat operations. Life in these cities is becoming extremely dangerous, and the technological war is gaining the upper hand more and more. The enemy is gradually redeploying its forces for the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk campaign, and is beginning it by destroying everything in the surrounding area. According to statistics, intercepted and destroyed drones are more frequently the primary target than katsaps' infantry. Whilst there has been success in reducing the use of Russian infantry – as the Russians are dying in large numbers – technology is now emerging as a new challenge," the project’s analysts conclude.

Watch more: Ruscist showed one of the roads in Kostiantynivka direction littered with burned-out Russian equipment. VIDEO