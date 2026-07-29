406 Ukrainians died in Russian captivity, hundreds of forms of torture used against captives – Prokopenko

At least 406 Ukrainian military personnel and civilians have died in Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the Russian occupiers subject Ukrainian prisoners of war to 695 forms of torture.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, who said that the world must know the scale of Russia’s crimes against Ukrainian captives.

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"The whole world must know the scale of our enemy’s bloodlust and sadism," Prokopenko stressed.

More than 600 Azov soldiers remain in captivity

According to the commander, more than 600 Azov servicemen remain in Russian captivity. They include about 100 defenders who survived the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

Prokopenko noted that many of them had been wounded but had not received proper medical care, which is why these prisoners of war must be brought home as a priority.

See more: Suspicions against Russian war criminals: with assistance of Defence Intelligence, two further torturers of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been identified. PHOTO

Call for intensified prisoner exchange efforts

The Azov commander appealed to everyone working on prisoner exchanges in Ukraine and abroad not to stop drawing attention to Russia’s crimes and to make every effort to bring Ukrainian defenders home.

He also said that Azov units continue to capture Russian military personnel to expand the pool of prisoners available for exchange and facilitate the return of Ukrainians as soon as possible.

Read more: EU imposes sanctions against leadership of Mordovian colony where Ukrainian prisoners were tortured