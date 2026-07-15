EU imposes sanctions against leadership of Mordovian colony where Ukrainian prisoners were tortured

The European Union has imposed sanctions against the leadership of Penal Colony No. 10 in Mordovia, where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are being unlawfully detained and tortured. Seven officials from the Russian prison system have been added to the sanctions list.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in *The Book of the Executioners of the Ukrainian People*.

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Who Has Been Sanctioned

The EU sanctions target prison warden Alexander Gnutov, his deputies Alexei Anashkin, Yegor Averkin, Alexander Grishanin, Semyon Kuznetsov, and Ivan Veshkin, as well as Galina Mokshanova, head of Medical Unit No. 13.

All of them were identified as individuals involved in the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

Read more: EU ambassadors have failed to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

Hundreds of Ukrainians were held in the prison camp

It is noted that hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians captured in the temporarily occupied territories were held at Penal Colony No. 10.

Former captives reported systematic torture, the use of electric shocks, brutal beatings, being forced to remain in painful positions, sexual violence, mock executions, and denial of medical care.

Ukrainian civilians were detained without trial and without any defined legal status.

It is also reported that Ruslan Kholbotin, a prison guard, and Ilya Sorokin, a paramedic, are already defendants in criminal cases involving war crimes.