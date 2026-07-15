EU ambassadors have failed to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

At its meeting in Brussels on 14 July, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States (Coreper) was unable to reach a consensus and approve a new, 21st package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "EP".

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"Tomorrow morning, Coreper will meet again with the aim of reaching agreement on the 21st package of sanctions," one of the publication’s sources said.

Compromises from Ireland

It is noted that the ambassadors’ meeting on 14 July was accompanied by intense behind-the-scenes wrangling. Representatives from Ireland, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, spent over four hours trying to find common ground with delegations from states that had raised strong objections to certain points of the 21st package.

For consideration at Coreper on 15 July, the presidency put forward several compromise proposals on the contentious issues.

Read more: White House agrees to support bill on new US sanctions against Russia – Senator Graham

"Oil deadline"

One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in revising the price cap on the purchase of Russian oil. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.

According to the rules of procedure, the new decision was due to come into force exactly six months later, i.e. on 15 July. However, in order to buy time to save the entire sanctions package, European ambassadors resorted to a legal manoeuvre: the diplomats agreed that it would be permissible to update the oil price cap not precisely on 15 July, but from 16 July.

This does not contradict the definition of ‘six months’ after the previous update of the price cap, as explained by "EP".

Thus, Brussels has exactly one day left to reach a comprehensive compromise. If, however, Coreper is unable to agree on the 21st package as a whole due to resistance from certain countries, the ambassadors have a contingency plan — they will adopt a decision to freeze the maximum price for Russian oil in a separate document, removing it from the scope of the general sanctions package.

Read more: US has prepared major tightening of sanctions against Russia: some of restrictions will come into force automatically, - media