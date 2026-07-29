One killed and six injured, including child, in Russian strike on Raihorodok

On the morning of 29 July 2026, the Russian army targeted the settlement of Raihorodok in the Donetsk region. Weapons struck a private residential area, killing one person and injuring several others.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Casualties of the attack

A 37-year-old woman was killed under the rubble of a house. Her six-year-old son, the boy’s father and grandmother sustained injuries.

Three other local women, aged 63, 69 and 74, were also injured.

The victims were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, burns, abrasions, a closed head injury, concussion and fractures. They were hospitalised for medical treatment.

See more: Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO

Damage

The Russian strike damaged 12 households.

See more: Kharkiv and Donetsk regions under attack by Russia: at least eight people killed, over 60 injured. PHOTOS