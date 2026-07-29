Odesa urged to save drinking water over record shallowing of Dniester

A critical hydrological situation has been recorded in the Dniester River basin. In some sections, the water level has fallen to its lowest point since records began.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Odesa City Administration.

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Water at record low: what is happening in Dniester basin

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre says the situation in the river basin is difficult. Record-low water levels have been recorded in some sections.

Residents are therefore being urged to use drinking water responsibly and follow several simple rules.

"Use drinking water sparingly; minimise its use for technical and household purposes wherever possible; and avoid unnecessary water consumption," the statement said.

Read more: "Water and Air Quality Online": Bukovel resort has opened access to water and air quality data

How to conserve resources: advice for residents

City residents are being asked to promptly report water leaks to those responsible for maintaining internal utility networks so that the leaks can be repaired quickly.

Residents are also advised to use alternative sources wherever possible, including for watering green spaces, washing outdoor areas and other purposes that do not require drinking water.

"Prudent use of water resources will help reduce the strain on the water supply system and preserve drinking water reserves," the statement stressed.

Earlier, it was reported that as of 29 July, no signs of petroleum contamination had been detected in the sea near the Odesa coast, where the Golden Leo sank several days ago following a Russian attack.

Read more: 250,000 customers left without water in Odesa after Russian attack