Sinking of Foreign Vessel Near Odesa: No Oil Spill Detected
As of 29 July, no signs of oil pollution have been detected in the waters off the coast of Odesa, where the Golden Leo sank a few days ago as a result of a Russian attack.
This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is no oil spill
The Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that all relevant agencies and scientific institutions are continuing to monitor the Black Sea on an ongoing basis and are ready to respond promptly to any changes in the situation.
He also stated that a mechanism has been established for the rapid mobilisation, where necessary, of the required response resources, in particular sorbents and specialised equipment.
"Following an analysis of satellite imagery, the location of the sunken vessel has been identified. As of 29 July 2026, no signs of oil pollution in the marine waters have been detected," the statement said.
Kipper added that monitoring is ongoing and the situation is being kept under constant review.
As a reminder, on 26 July, a foreign merchant vessel sank in the waters of the Black Sea off the coast of Odesa; the vessel had been attacked by Russian missiles on 19 July.
What led up to it?
- It should be recalled that the attack on the vessel took place on 19 July, when a merchant vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau was leaving a Ukrainian port after loading maize.
- There were 17 crew members on board – Syrian and Indian nationals, as well as a Ukrainian pilot who was guiding the vessel out of the port.
- As a result of the attack, 10 people were killed, including a pilot from the ‘Delta-Pilot’ branch of the State Enterprise ‘AMPU’.
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