On Wednesday, 29 July, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Liubov Halan and Serhii Boiev deputy defence ministers of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Appointments at Defence Ministry

Liubov Halan was appointed deputy defence minister of Ukraine, while Serhii Boiev was appointed deputy defence minister for European integration.

Acting Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said that Boiev would oversee international cooperation.

"His task is to turn agreements with partners into practical solutions for the Defence Forces: funding, supplies, joint projects, the development of Ukraine’s defence industry and long-term support programmes," the acting minister said.

Halan, meanwhile, will be responsible for developing and retaining the human capital of the Defence Forces.

"The focus will be on effective recruitment, clear career progression, social protection for service members and their families, high-quality personnel training, healthcare, as well as rules that clearly define service members’ rights and duties and protect them from arbitrary treatment," the official said.

Read more: Rada ready to convene to appoint defence minister. "Will from above" needed – "Servant of People" Merezhko

Khmara’s appointment

As a reminder, Yevhenii Khmara officially became acting defence minister of Ukraine on 20 July.

Read more: Mathernová on changes at Ukraine’s Defence Ministry: I hope this will not lead to major delays in European funding