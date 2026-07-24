Mathernová on changes at Ukraine’s Defence Ministry: I hope this will not lead to major delays in European funding

EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová expressed hope that the change in the leadership of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence would not delay European funding for Ukraine’s defence needs.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

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Support for Ukraine

Mathernová was asked about her view of the government crisis in Ukraine and, in particular, the situation surrounding Mykhailo Fedorov.

"It is not for me to comment on personnel decisions made by the leadership of the Ukrainian government. However, regarding Mr Fedorov, I expressed regret, also on behalf of my colleagues in Brussels, that he and his closest team had been replaced," the ambassador said.

Mathernová explained that the EU had worked with Fedorov and his team to provide Ukraine with financial support for its defence needs.

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"The €60 billion programme to support Ukraine’s war effort marks the first time in history that the EU budget has been used for military purposes. Since the European Union is a large bureaucratic system, a significant number of procedures, mechanisms and documents had to be created from scratch. This is precisely what we worked on with Minister Fedorov and his team," she said.

The ambassador added that European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, who is responsible for defence and the implementation of the €60 billion package, had just visited Kyiv.

"We held many substantive discussions. We will now need to start all over again with the new team, and I very much hope this will not lead to major delays in funding," Mathernová said.

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