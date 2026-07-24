Mathernová on changes at Ukraine’s Defence Ministry: I hope this will not lead to major delays in European funding
EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová expressed hope that the change in the leadership of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence would not delay European funding for Ukraine’s defence needs.
She said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.
Support for Ukraine
Mathernová was asked about her view of the government crisis in Ukraine and, in particular, the situation surrounding Mykhailo Fedorov.
"It is not for me to comment on personnel decisions made by the leadership of the Ukrainian government. However, regarding Mr Fedorov, I expressed regret, also on behalf of my colleagues in Brussels, that he and his closest team had been replaced," the ambassador said.
Mathernová explained that the EU had worked with Fedorov and his team to provide Ukraine with financial support for its defence needs.
"The €60 billion programme to support Ukraine’s war effort marks the first time in history that the EU budget has been used for military purposes. Since the European Union is a large bureaucratic system, a significant number of procedures, mechanisms and documents had to be created from scratch. This is precisely what we worked on with Minister Fedorov and his team," she said.
The ambassador added that European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, who is responsible for defence and the implementation of the €60 billion package, had just visited Kyiv.
"We held many substantive discussions. We will now need to start all over again with the new team, and I very much hope this will not lead to major delays in funding," Mathernová said.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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