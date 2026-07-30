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News Russian missile fell in Poland Massive combined attack
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Violation of Polish airspace: Tusk urgently convenes coordination group

Violation of Polish airspace How Tusk reacted

In connection with the incident involving an unidentified flying object in Polish airspace on July 30, an emergency meeting of the coordination group is being convened in Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Tusk's Reaction

"During a massive Russian missile attack on western Ukraine, there was a violation of the airspace of Poland. In light of this, I convened a coordination group involving the Minister of Defense and the relevant agencies, which have been working at the scene for many hours and are systematically providing me with information on all the circumstances of the incident," he said.

What led up to this?

  • On the night of July 30, 2026, Russia launched yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction, and fires were reported in a number of regions.
  • Russian troops attacked Lviv, Kyiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • On the night of July 30, Poland put its air defense forces on alert and scrambled military aircraft in response to a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine.
  • It was reported that at around 3:50 a.m. local time, air raid sirens sounded in Lublin due to the threat of an air strike.
  • It later emerged that a crater and debris from an unidentified object had been discovered in Poland following a nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

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Poland (1756) Tusk Donald (289)
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