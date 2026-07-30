Violation of Polish airspace: Tusk urgently convenes coordination group

In connection with the incident involving an unidentified flying object in Polish airspace on July 30, an emergency meeting of the coordination group is being convened in Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Tusk's Reaction

"During a massive Russian missile attack on western Ukraine, there was a violation of the airspace of Poland. In light of this, I convened a coordination group involving the Minister of Defense and the relevant agencies, which have been working at the scene for many hours and are systematically providing me with information on all the circumstances of the incident," he said.

What led up to this?