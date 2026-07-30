First results of Honest Conscription operation: Kyiv TCR illegally deleted data from Oberih register for $2,500 – State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

Illegal interference with the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (Oberih) has been uncovered during the large-scale Honest Conscription special operation.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

Investigators established that, in exchange for money, a group of individuals helped persons liable for military service have their status as military registration offenders removed, complete the necessary procedures without the risk of mobilisation, and gain time to subsequently obtain an exemption from mobilisation.

The scheme was organised by a man and his live-in partner, who had previously worked as an operator at one of the capital’s Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). Using her knowledge and connections, they involved a serving TCR and SS operator in the illegal activity.

The official used his electronic key to access the register and systematically altered information about persons liable for military service without any legal grounds.

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Without the individuals being present, he entered information about changes to their place of military registration, removed their status as wanted persons or military registration offenders, and created records of data verification, service of notification documents, and referrals to military medical commissions.

The price of the ‘services’

The participants in the scheme established fixed rates for their "services":

$2,500 for deleting information about military registration violations concerning rank-and-file and non-commissioned personnel;

$3,000 for officers;

$1,700 for arranging passage through a military medical commission without measures being taken to mobilise the individual.

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The SBI said it had documented 18 instances in which the organisers received $2,500 to delete information from the register about military registration violations committed by specific persons liable for military service. After the money was transferred, the TCR and SS operator made the relevant changes to the state information system.

Investigators established that the official systematically used his authorised access and illegally altered the data of a significant number of persons liable for military service in the same manner.

What are the consequences?

The TCR and SS operator has been served a notice of suspicion of unauthorised alteration of information processed in automated systems, committed by a person authorised to access it, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, including repeatedly (under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The offence is punishable by up to six years’ imprisonment.

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The SBI is identifying everyone involved in the scheme and investigating other possible instances of illegal interference with state information systems.

Procedural supervision is being provided by the Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Region.

The Honest Conscription operation is ongoing.

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Background

On the morning of 30 July, officers from the State Bureau of Investigations launched large-scale inspections at regional and district Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support as part of the Honest Conscription operation, which the Bureau is conducting jointly with the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.