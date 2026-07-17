Broke man’s arm whilst transporting him to TCR: police officer from Poltava has been notified of suspicion, – SBI. PHOTO

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), with the assistance of the National Police leadership, have notified a police officer from Poltava that he is under suspicion of having injured a man whilst transporting him to the regional recruitment and social support centre.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

In October 2025, the victim was sitting in his own parked car when police officers, accompanied by representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, approached him. After checking his documents, the man was told that he was wanted for evading mobilisation and had to go to the TCR.

The man refused and asked the law enforcement officers to act in accordance with the law and to properly document his arrest. Instead, they used unjustified force against him: they twisted his arms, beat him, and then forcibly placed him in a police vehicle.

He was then taken to the TCR, where he was held for about 24 hours.

See more: Conscript dies after stay at Kremenchuk TCR: cause of death – severe traumatic brain injury, - SBI

A forensic medical examination recorded a number of physical injuries sustained by the victim, including a fracture of the head of the left radius.

What are the consequences?

It is noted that the police officer, whose actions led to the man’s injury, has been notified of a suspicion of abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer, accompanied by violence (Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The penalty under this article provides for up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

See more: Sold ’immunity’ from TCR for $4,000: law enforcement officer detained in Kirovohrad region, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTOS

The suspect has been remanded in custody, with the possibility of bail.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the actions of other individuals present during the incident are also being examined.